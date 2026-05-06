26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana undergoes surgery in Delhi

Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, underwent hernia surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on May 4. The 65-year-old is currently lodged in Tihar Jail 's high-security ward after his extradition from the United States last year. He was admitted to AIIMS on May 4 and operated upon on the same day.

Health update He visited AIIMS 5 times last month A source told the Indian Express that "after surgery, he is now recovering. The entire medical examination was conducted after obtaining permission from a Delhi court regarding his health condition." Before the surgery, Rana had visited AIIMS Delhi five times in the last month. His visits were on March 31, April 6, April 7, April 20 and April 21 before doctors decided on a surgery date.

Security measures Security arrangements outside his ward Rana was escorted to the hospital by Delhi Police's Nayayik Abhiraksha Vahini (NAV), with special security arrangements by the police's security division. South district police have also deployed personnel outside his ward in coordination with NAV and the security division. "NAV handles ferrying Tihar inmates to court or hospital," a source told the paper.

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