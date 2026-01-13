280 gangsters arrested in multi-state operation: Delhi Police
Delhi Police just pulled off a huge crackdown, arresting 280 gangsters as part of a total of 854 criminals from five states in only 48 hours.
"Operation Gang Bust," which concluded around January 13, targeted groups involved in murder, extortion, robbery, and arms offenses across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.
Nearly 9,000 officers raided thousands of hideouts
Nearly 9,000 police officers took part, raiding over 4,000 locations and questioning more than 6,500 suspects to break up these criminal networks.
The team seized around 300 weapons, ₹25 lakh in cash, and narcotics.
Investigations are still ongoing to uncover deeper interstate links among those arrested.
Special Cell's recent arrests tie into the crackdown
Earlier this month, three shooters from the Himanshu Bhau gang were caught for an attempted murder ordered by an overseas gangster seeking revenge.
Police recovered pistols and a stolen bike during the arrest—another piece of the puzzle as they dig deeper into these crime networks.