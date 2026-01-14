Next Article
29 Naxals lay down arms in Chhattisgarh, more join mainstream
India
Twenty-nine Naxals—including key leaders with bounties—surrendered to police and CRPF in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, as part of the "Poona Margem" initiative that helps rebels return to normal life.
This group included members from DAKMS, militia, and Janatana Sarkar.
What's driving these surrenders?
The state's rehabilitation policy is making a real difference—surrendered Naxals get immediate support, like ₹50,000 each to help start over.
This wave follows recent mass surrenders: 26 Naxals gave up arms last week (some linked to deadly past attacks), and over 1,500 surrendered across the state last year alone.
The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026, with ongoing efforts bringing more people back into society.