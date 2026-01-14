29 Naxals lay down arms in Chhattisgarh, more join mainstream

What's driving these surrenders?

The state's rehabilitation policy is making a real difference—surrendered Naxals get immediate support, like ₹50,000 each to help start over.

This wave follows recent mass surrenders: 26 Naxals gave up arms last week (some linked to deadly past attacks), and over 1,500 surrendered across the state last year alone.

The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026, with ongoing efforts bringing more people back into society.