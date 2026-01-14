World Bank greenlights $680 million boost for Assam's future

What's getting upgraded?

First up: $350 million will build stronger roads in hilly areas, cutting travel time for nearly 190,000 people.

Next, $250 million goes into schools—helping two million kids learn more and giving another two million teens life-skills training.

Plus, an $80 million program will help Assam's government deliver public services more efficiently.

All three projects are designed to tackle climate challenges and set Assam up for long-term growth.