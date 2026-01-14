Next Article
World Bank greenlights $680 million boost for Assam's future
India
Assam just scored a $680 million assist from the World Bank to level up roads, schools, and public services.
The goal? Make it easier for people to get around, find jobs, and handle extreme weather—while giving over four million students a better shot at success.
What's getting upgraded?
First up: $350 million will build stronger roads in hilly areas, cutting travel time for nearly 190,000 people.
Next, $250 million goes into schools—helping two million kids learn more and giving another two million teens life-skills training.
Plus, an $80 million program will help Assam's government deliver public services more efficiently.
All three projects are designed to tackle climate challenges and set Assam up for long-term growth.