Delhi says no to polluting vehicles from December 2025

Starting December 18, 2025, Delhi will ban entry of private vehicles from outside the city unless they meet BS-VI emission standards. This is the government's latest move to fight the capital's severe air pollution and make daily life a bit healthier for everyone.

What exactly are BS-VI norms? BS-VI standards mean cars must have tech that cuts over 90% of harmful soot and turns toxic gasses into safer ones.

The fuel used is also much cleaner, slashing pollutants like PM2.5—so every compliant vehicle helps clear up the air.

How will this actually work? Delhi's Transport Department is setting up checkpoints with smart cameras to spot non-BS-VI vehicles and check pollution certificates.

If you drive a CNG, LNG, or electric car, you're good—no restrictions for you.

Goods trucks carrying essentials get a pass until October 2026; after that, only clean-tech vehicles can enter.