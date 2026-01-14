Bengaluru event turns sour: Foreigner assaulted, police look away
At the Oto Tokyo event in Bengaluru, a foreign attendee was allegedly assaulted by organizers after getting stuck in a near-crush and trying to exit through a side barricade.
Instead of helping, organizers reportedly humiliated and threatened him.
The incident was shared on Reddit, where users advised sharing the post more widely and tagging journalists to demand an official investigation.
Police response raises eyebrows
When the victim and a witness went to file a complaint—armed with video evidence—they were shuffled between police stations and ultimately turned away.
The officers also tried using the "Kannada card" (speaking only in Kannada to intimidate non-locals), but it didn't work since both men spoke Kannada fluently.
The episode has sparked questions about how authorities treat foreigners and handle public complaints.