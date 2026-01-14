Rajasthan: Cold wave grips state; Fatehpur Shekhawati records -3.5°C

The extreme cold isn't just uncomfortable—it's making travel risky due to heavy fog and low visibility, especially in eastern Rajasthan . There is concern that frost may pose a risk to crops, as seen in other states.

What else should you know?

Temperatures have dipped sharply in many spots: Karauli saw 2°C, Nagaur 2.6°C, Alwar 3°C, with Jaipur and Jaisalmer also much colder than usual.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts through January 17—so if you're out early or late, bundle up and drive safe!