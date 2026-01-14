Rajasthan: Cold wave grips state; Fatehpur Shekhawati records -3.5°C
Rajasthan is shivering under an intense cold wave, with the IMD issuing yellow alerts for cold and dense fog across the state.
Northern and eastern areas are feeling it most—Fatehpur Shekhawati hit a freezing -3.5°C, while places like Lunkaransar dropped to just 1.4°C overnight.
Why does this matter?
The extreme cold isn't just uncomfortable—it's making travel risky due to heavy fog and low visibility, especially in eastern Rajasthan.
There is concern that frost may pose a risk to crops, as seen in other states.
What else should you know?
Temperatures have dipped sharply in many spots: Karauli saw 2°C, Nagaur 2.6°C, Alwar 3°C, with Jaipur and Jaisalmer also much colder than usual.
The IMD has issued yellow alerts through January 17—so if you're out early or late, bundle up and drive safe!