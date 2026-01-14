Delhi-NCR: Cold wave sticks around, fog makes mornings tricky India Jan 14, 2026

Delhi and the NCR woke up to another freezing morning, with temperatures dropping to 3.8°C on Wednesday.

Even though the IMD says things might warm up a bit soon, you'll still need that extra layer for those early starts.

Thick fog is making it tough to see on the roads in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad—so heads up if you're heading out.