Delhi-NCR: Cold wave sticks around, fog makes mornings tricky
Delhi and the NCR woke up to another freezing morning, with temperatures dropping to 3.8°C on Wednesday.
Even though the IMD says things might warm up a bit soon, you'll still need that extra layer for those early starts.
Thick fog is making it tough to see on the roads in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad—so heads up if you're heading out.
What's next for the weather?
The IMD expects a slight rise in nighttime temperatures from Thursday thanks to a weak western disturbance, but overall it'll stay pretty cold this week.
Mornings will remain chilly and afternoons could feel a bit warmer (up to 24°C), while nights are likely to hover around 9°C.
Foggy conditions will stick around during mornings and evenings, so commuters should stay cautious even though there aren't any major weather warnings right now.