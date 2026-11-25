The satellites, particularly Yaogan-43 01G, changed their orbital parameters on May 7, 2025, the day Operation Sindoor started. This allowed them to have longer observation passes over Indian military installations.

The report said there was a marked increase in "adversarial reconnaissance efforts" from these Chinese satellites across various battlegrounds throughout the four-day conflict.

"The operation exposed the growing vulnerability of India's critical military infrastructure to persistent space-based surveillance," the report read.