3 Chinese satellites frequently scanned India during Operation Sindoor: Report
What's the story
Three Chinese surveillance satellites closely observed India's western coast, particularly Gujarat, throughout Operation Sindoor last year, a report by Indian space surveillance company Digantara has revealed. The satellites, Ningxia-14, Gaofen-11 and Yaogan-30, monitored not only India's naval and air force bases in the Indian Ocean Region but also critical commercial infrastructure such as Reliance's Jamnagar refinery and areas around Bhuj and Naliya. The report was shared with TOI.
Strategic maneuver
Satellites made unusual maneuvers before terror attack in Pahalgam
The satellites, particularly Yaogan-43 01G, changed their orbital parameters on May 7, 2025, the day Operation Sindoor started. This allowed them to have longer observation passes over Indian military installations.
The report said there was a marked increase in "adversarial reconnaissance efforts" from these Chinese satellites across various battlegrounds throughout the four-day conflict.
"The operation exposed the growing vulnerability of India's critical military infrastructure to persistent space-based surveillance," the report read.
Military significance
Satellites equipped with high-resolution visual imaging capabilities
The report also noted that these Chinese satellites made frequent and unusual maneuvers to focus on the Pahalgam area days before a terror attack on April 22 last year.
The satellites, equipped with high-resolution visual imaging and electronic intelligence-gathering capabilities, "can dynamically adjust orbital parameters, broaden ELINT coverage and concentrate ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) efforts during conflict windows, highlighting a capability gap that carries long-term strategic costs," the report adds, elaborating on the satellites' capabilities.
Gujarat
Why Gujarat
While the main fighting was concentrated in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Gujarat was also a focal point during Operation Sindoor.
The state witnessed drone activity, precautionary blackouts, air raid alerts, airport closures, and port suspensions between May 7 and 10.
Bhuj Rudra Mata Air Force Station near the border in Gujarat is a key military asset for India because of its proximity to Pakistan and its position within Gujarat's air defense and military infrastructure.
Naval center
Why Gujarat was strategically important for India during Operation Sindoor?
Naliya is equally important, as it hosts an air force station (49th wing).
The western coast of India is also a key area for the Indian Navy. INS Sardar Patel and INS Dwarka are situated in Gujarat.
It is also home to major hubs like Mumbai, Goa and Karwar.
"One good picture is enough to get a sense of the movement of your maritime assets," like ships, retired Indian Air Force Group Captain Ajey Lele said.
Technological capabilities
Brief about the Chinese satellites that spied on India
The Ningxia program is a commercial electromagnetic signal-monitoring satellite constellation that, according to open-sourced orbital records, is designed to monitor radio spectrum, including over offshore and relatively uninhabited areas.
Gaofen-11 has a 0.8-meter panchromatic resolution and a 3.2-meter multispectral resolution. At this resolution, a satellite can identify ships and their approximate size and observe ships docked at ports.
Yaogan-30 is designed to detect radar signals and provides rolling coverage at an altitude of nearly 600km above Earth.