3 Kanwar pilgrims among 4 killed in accidents on highway
Four people, including three Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, lost their lives and three others were injured in separate accidents on the busy Delhi-Haridwar highway near Muzaffarnagar.
The crashes happened during heavy pilgrimage traffic as devotees traveled to collect holy Ganges water.
Bodies sent for post-mortem
Two young men from Ghaziabad, Raj (18) and Vipin (20), died when their motorcycle collided with a scooter; three others were seriously hurt.
In another incident, Rohit (23) from Delhi was run over by a truck, while Mahesh Kumar (38), who wasn't part of the pilgrimage, was fatally struck while sleeping under a tractor-trolley parked for pilgrims.
Police have sent all bodies for post-mortem and are investigating these cases.