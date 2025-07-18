3 Kanwar pilgrims among 4 killed in accidents on highway

Bodies sent for post-mortem

Two young men from Ghaziabad, Raj (18) and Vipin (20), died when their motorcycle collided with a scooter; three others were seriously hurt.

In another incident, Rohit (23) from Delhi was run over by a truck, while Mahesh Kumar (38), who wasn't part of the pilgrimage, was fatally struck while sleeping under a tractor-trolley parked for pilgrims.

Police have sent all bodies for post-mortem and are investigating these cases.