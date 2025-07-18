Next Article
Amarnath pilgrims hit by truck in J&K; 5 injured
Early Friday in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, a truck broke through a barricade and crashed into an Innova carrying eight Amarnath pilgrims.
The impact sent the truck over a divider and into a house wall.
Five people were left with moderate to serious injuries, while three others had minor scrapes.
Authorities have seized the truck and registered a case
CRPF personnel quickly helped the injured and got them to Government Medical College Hospital, where all are now stable.
An investigation is underway to figure out how the truck got past the barricade and what led to this scary accident.