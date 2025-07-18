Next Article
More than 20 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails
More than 20 schools across Delhi received scary bomb threat emails on Friday, July 18, 2025, claiming explosives were hidden in classrooms.
Schools like Richmond Global and Vasant Valley had to evacuate students, as the messages also included threats against kids.
No explosives found; email sender still unidentified
Police, bomb squads, and fire services checked every school but didn't find any explosives or suspicious items. These threats seem to be part of a recent wave of hoax emails targeting schools.
While a 12-year-old was caught earlier for a fake email, no one's been arrested for these latest incidents yet.
Schools are still on high alert as investigators try to track down who sent the emails using encrypted networks.