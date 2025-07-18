More than 20 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails

No explosives found; email sender still unidentified

Police, bomb squads, and fire services checked every school but didn't find any explosives or suspicious items. These threats seem to be part of a recent wave of hoax emails targeting schools.

While a 12-year-old was caught earlier for a fake email, no one's been arrested for these latest incidents yet.

Schools are still on high alert as investigators try to track down who sent the emails using encrypted networks.