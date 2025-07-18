Next Article
Udupi, Kodagu on red alert after IMD's heavy rainfall warning
Karnataka's Udupi and Kodagu are on red alert after the IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall—over 21cm in some spots—along with gusty winds up to 50km/h.
The downpour is expected to continue across South Interior and Coastal Karnataka till July 23.
Schools, colleges closed in worst-hit areas
Schools, colleges, and anganwadis are closed in the worst-hit areas to keep everyone safe from flooding.
Fishermen have been told to avoid the Arabian Sea off Karnataka and Kerala until July 22 because of rough waters.
Basically: stay dry, stay safe, and keep an eye on local updates if you're in these regions.