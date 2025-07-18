These states have a week-long school break in July 2025

Festivals and rains at play

In UP, schools are closed from July 16-23 in places like Meerut and Varanasi for the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage.

Telangana's Hyderabad and Secunderabad get a day off on July 21 for the colorful Bonalu festival.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has led to school closures in parts of Jharkhand (with a whopping 71% more rain than usual), Karnataka's coastal areas, and all over Himachal Pradesh since July 12.

It's all about keeping students safe—whether from crowded celebrations or unpredictable weather.