These states have a week-long school break in July 2025
Several states—Uttar Pradesh (UP), Telangana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh—have given students a break this July 2025.
The reason? A mix of big religious festivals and intense monsoon rains made it safer to keep schools shut in many districts.
Festivals and rains at play
In UP, schools are closed from July 16-23 in places like Meerut and Varanasi for the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage.
Telangana's Hyderabad and Secunderabad get a day off on July 21 for the colorful Bonalu festival.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has led to school closures in parts of Jharkhand (with a whopping 71% more rain than usual), Karnataka's coastal areas, and all over Himachal Pradesh since July 12.
It's all about keeping students safe—whether from crowded celebrations or unpredictable weather.