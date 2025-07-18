Next Article
Woman killed by stepson in UP's Muzaffarnagar over property dispute
In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a 50-year-old woman named Raziya was allegedly killed by her stepson Alam following an argument over property on July 17.
Police say the fight turned violent at their Nayagaon village home, with Alam reportedly attacking Raziya with a spade.
Alam arrested under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
After the incident, Raziya's husband filed a complaint and police quickly arrested Alam under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar, Alam confessed during questioning.
Investigators have recovered the weapon and sent Raziya's body for postmortem to confirm details.