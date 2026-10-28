3 killed, 31 houses damaged as Cyclone Arnab batters Andhra 

"North of Andhra Pradesh and the southern part of Odisha have been the most affected due to Cyclone Arnab. Strong winds and rainfall are being witnessed in a few districts of the two states," NDRF Inspector General (IG) Narendra Singh said.

"...we have been informed that trees have been uprooted, 31 houses of various types have been damaged and three persons have been killed."

"There has not been a serious impact in Odisha as per preliminary reports," he said.