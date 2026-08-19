3 killed after CNG cylinder explodes at Delhi fuel pump
Aug 19, 2026 06:16 pm
What's the story
Three people were killed after a CNG cylinder of a truck exploded at a fuel station in Tikri Kalan, Delhi, on Wednesday while it was being filled. The deceased were employees of the petrol pump. One of them was filling the gas tank when it exploded. Four others were also hospitalized, three of whom are reported to be critically injured.
Rescue efforts
Cause of incident being ascertained
The Delhi Fire Service was alerted at 3:37pm and six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. They were carrying out necessary precautionary measures to bring the situation under control, PTI reported.
The exact cause of the explosion is not yet known, and an investigation is underway to determine what triggered the incident.