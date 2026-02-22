UP: 3 killed, 15 injured in head-on collision of buses

A tragic accident occurred on the Bareilly-Mathura highway in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh , early Sunday morning. A private bus carrying wedding guests collided head-on with a state-run roadways bus. According to PTI, the accident killed three people and injured 15 others. The deceased have been identified as Sonu (22), Krishna Kumar (14), and Yogesh (38).

Collision aftermath Private bus returning from wedding collides with state-run bus The accident took place around 5:00am near Jarolia village when the private bus was returning from a wedding in Barakala village, Shahjahanpur. It was headed toward Nagla Bhamma in Kasganj district. After the collision, locals alerted police and emergency services, who rushed to the scene. The injured were admitted to Budaun Government Medical College for treatment, with five critically injured persons being referred to higher medical centers in Bareilly and Saifai.

Collision impact Traffic jam on Bareilly-Mathura highway The accident caused major traffic jams on the Bareilly-Mathura highway due to both buses being badly damaged. Cranes were called in to clear the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow. An investigation into the cause of this tragic accident is currently underway, with police officers looking into all possible factors that could have led to such a devastating event.

