3 senior Maoist leaders surrender in Telangana

Each received ₹20 lakh under Telangana's rehab scheme

Venkataiah spent 36 years underground, Venkatraju led the Maoist cultural wing, and Ganga was active for 21 years. Each received ₹20 lakh under Telangana's rehab scheme for ex-cadres.

Their surrender highlights the state's focus on rehabilitation, with 412 Maoists giving up arms in 2025 alone.

With only 72 active cadres left in Telangana, officials hope these defections will weaken the insurgency and support peace efforts in the region.