Father kills daughter over taunts of living off her earnings
Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player from Gurugram, was shot and killed by her father, Deepak Yadav, while she was cooking at home.
Deepak fired five shots, four of which struck Radhika, according to police and autopsy reports, though the exact entry points are disputed.
The tragedy happened after Deepak grew resentful over villagers mocking him for relying on Radhika's income from her tennis academy.
Deepak's confession, forensic evidence lead to murder case
Deepak admitted to the murder, telling police, "I was fed up with the taunts of villagers who used to say that I am living off my daughter's earnings."
Radhika had recently shifted to coaching after an injury ended her playing career and faced strict control at home.
Police have registered a murder case under Section 302, citing Deepak's confession and forensic evidence.