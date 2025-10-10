Father kills daughter over taunts of living off her earnings India Oct 10, 2025

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player from Gurugram, was shot and killed by her father, Deepak Yadav, while she was cooking at home.

Deepak fired five shots, four of which struck Radhika, according to police and autopsy reports, though the exact entry points are disputed.

The tragedy happened after Deepak grew resentful over villagers mocking him for relying on Radhika's income from her tennis academy.