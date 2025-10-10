Only NEERI-approved green crackers in Delhi-NCR? Centre proposes new rules India Oct 10, 2025

The Centre has just proposed new rules to regulate firecracker use in Delhi-NCR, especially around Diwali and other big festivals.

Only NEERI-approved green crackers would be allowed, and "laris" (joint crackers) are out.

There'll be set time slots for bursting crackers, and only licensed shops—not Amazon or Flipkart—can sell them.