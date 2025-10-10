Next Article
Only NEERI-approved green crackers in Delhi-NCR? Centre proposes new rules
India
The Centre has just proposed new rules to regulate firecracker use in Delhi-NCR, especially around Diwali and other big festivals.
Only NEERI-approved green crackers would be allowed, and "laris" (joint crackers) are out.
There'll be set time slots for bursting crackers, and only licensed shops—not Amazon or Flipkart—can sell them.
Rules aim to reduce pollution while allowing festive fun
Delhi-NCR's air pollution gets worse every festive season, so these rules aim to balance cleaner air with festival fun.
Crackers will need QR-coded packaging for authenticity, and chemicals like barium and lead are banned.
The government also wants pollution boards to study cracker emissions, hoping this approach protects both the environment and cultural traditions.