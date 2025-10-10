Chhattisgarh to start paddy procurement from November 15

Farmers must complete e-KYC by October 31

To get paid, farmers need to complete e-KYC on the Agristack portal by October 31, 2025.

The state is rolling out biometric checks and a new app, 'Token Tuhar Hath,' to make scheduling smoother and cut down on long waits.

Special teams will keep an eye on centers to stop fraud, and payments are promised within a week—helping ensure only genuine farmers get timely support when they need it most.