Chhattisgarh to start paddy procurement from November 15
Chhattisgarh is kicking off its paddy procurement season on November 15, offering farmers ₹3,100 per quintal for their harvest until January 31, 2026.
The scheme covers up to 21 quintals per acre and will run through 2,739 cooperative centers across the state.
Farmers must complete e-KYC by October 31
To get paid, farmers need to complete e-KYC on the Agristack portal by October 31, 2025.
The state is rolling out biometric checks and a new app, 'Token Tuhar Hath,' to make scheduling smoother and cut down on long waits.
Special teams will keep an eye on centers to stop fraud, and payments are promised within a week—helping ensure only genuine farmers get timely support when they need it most.