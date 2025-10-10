Next Article
Northeast monsoon expected to start between October 16-18
India
India's southwest monsoon is almost done for 2024, with the last bits retreating from central and eastern states.
Down south, heavy rain is still hanging around thanks to the leftovers of Cyclone Shakthi.
Weather models show new system brewing over Bay of Bengal
The northeast monsoon is expected to kick in between October 16-18, bringing fresh rains to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal—though southern Tamil Nadu might get less than usual.
Weather models hint at a new system brewing over the Bay of Bengal around October 23, which could mean more rain but also a higher risk of floods and landslides in hilly areas.
This transition really matters for water supplies and farming, so it's smart to keep an eye on weather updates.