Northeast monsoon expected to start between October 16-18

Weather models show new system brewing over Bay of Bengal

The northeast monsoon is expected to kick in between October 16-18, bringing fresh rains to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal—though southern Tamil Nadu might get less than usual.

Weather models hint at a new system brewing over the Bay of Bengal around October 23, which could mean more rain but also a higher risk of floods and landslides in hilly areas.

This transition really matters for water supplies and farming, so it's smart to keep an eye on weather updates.