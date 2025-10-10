Delhi: 2 people feared trapped under rubble of building collapse
A part of a building in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, suddenly collapsed on Friday afternoon, with two people feared trapped under the rubble.
The Delhi Fire Services got the alert at 3:10pm and rushed five fire trucks to the scene.
Neeraj Kashyap, who first reported it, said, "at least two and a half floors must have collapsed," and described the collapse as happening "all of a sudden."
Rescue teams are still working to find those trapped.
At least 8 building collapses this year
Sadly, this isn't a one-off—Delhi has seen at least eight building collapses just this year, including one in Safdarjung Enclave on Thursday that took the life of a laborer.
Despite the Municipal Corporation of Delhi starting safety inspections, only 37% of risky buildings had been checked by late May, showing there's still a long way to go for safer homes in the city.