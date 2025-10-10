Delhi: 2 people feared trapped under rubble of building collapse India Oct 10, 2025

A part of a building in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, suddenly collapsed on Friday afternoon, with two people feared trapped under the rubble.

The Delhi Fire Services got the alert at 3:10pm and rushed five fire trucks to the scene.

Neeraj Kashyap, who first reported it, said, "at least two and a half floors must have collapsed," and described the collapse as happening "all of a sudden."

Rescue teams are still working to find those trapped.