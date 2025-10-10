Next Article
Delhi's air quality turns 'moderately polluted' ahead of Diwali
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has jumped to 166—categorized as "moderately polluted"—right before Diwali celebrations.
This is a sharp change from earlier this October, which was the cleanest start in a decade thanks to fewer farm fires and some timely rain.
Air this bad isn't just uncomfortable—it's a real health risk, especially as Diwali fireworks, stubble burning, and traffic emissions pile on.
Even after a promising start to the month, Delhi's AQI is still way above what the World Health Organization considers safe.
Experts warn things could get worse after October 15 as more crop burning begins.
So if you're heading out or planning Diwali celebrations, it's worth keeping an eye on the air.