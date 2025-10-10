Delhi's air quality turns 'moderately polluted' ahead of Diwali

Experts warn things could get worse after October 15

Air this bad isn't just uncomfortable—it's a real health risk, especially as Diwali fireworks, stubble burning, and traffic emissions pile on.

Even after a promising start to the month, Delhi's AQI is still way above what the World Health Organization considers safe.

So if you're heading out or planning Diwali celebrations, it's worth keeping an eye on the air.