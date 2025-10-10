Next Article
Bihar: Student expelled last year, attacks teacher with knife
India
A 16-year-old boy allegedly attacked his math teacher, Sudama Kumar, while waiting for the headmaster at Bhakharua Mor near Tarar village, Aurangabad, Bihar, on Friday.
The student, expelled last year for reportedly harassing a girl student, confronted Kumar and stabbed him several times before fleeing with friends.
Police file attempted murder case
Kumar was waiting for the headmaster when the attack happened. He was taken to a health center for stitches and later shifted to a bigger hospital due to serious injuries.
Police have filed an attempted murder case and are searching for the student and his accomplices, linking the attack to the teen's expulsion.