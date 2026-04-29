3 Americans found preaching in Pune, given 'Leave India Notice'

Inquiry findings

Authorities find large number of printed religious materials

They were caught after they approached a local cab driver in Shukrawar Peth area and handed him pamphlets. The cab driver alerted nearby police personnel, who then took the three foreigners to a local police station. A search of their belongings revealed a large number of printed materials related to religious messaging. The Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of Pune Police conducted an inquiry and confirmed that the trio had violated their tourist visa conditions by engaging in religious preaching activities.