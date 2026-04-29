3 Americans found preaching in Pune, given 'Leave India Notice'
What's the story
Pune City Police have issued a "Leave India Notice" to three American nationals for allegedly violating their tourist visa conditions by engaging in religious preaching and teaching. The three individuals, aged 53, 65, and 66, arrived in India between April 19 and April 21 on tourist visas. They were found distributing pamphlets with religious content in English, Hindi, and Marathi.
Inquiry findings
Authorities find large number of printed religious materials
They were caught after they approached a local cab driver in Shukrawar Peth area and handed him pamphlets. The cab driver alerted nearby police personnel, who then took the three foreigners to a local police station. A search of their belongings revealed a large number of printed materials related to religious messaging. The Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of Pune Police conducted an inquiry and confirmed that the trio had violated their tourist visa conditions by engaging in religious preaching activities.
Official notice
'Leave India Notice' issued to Americans
Based on the findings of the FRO inquiry, authorities have issued a "Leave India Notice" under the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The notice directs the three American nationals to leave India by May 10, 2026. Deputy Commissioner of Police (FRO) Sandeep Bhajibhakare confirmed that this action was taken as per provisions of law for violating visa rules.