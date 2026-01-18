3.15 crore devotees take holy dip at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya India Jan 18, 2026

On Sunday, more than 3 crore people gathered in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Ganga and Sangam for Mauni Amavasya—making it one of the biggest days of the 45-day Magh Mela.

This annual event is drawing huge crowds, with earlier ritual baths seeing about 1.03 crore participants for Makar Sankranti, about 85 lakh for Ekadashi and about 31 lakh for Paush Purnima.