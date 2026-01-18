3.15 crore devotees take holy dip at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya
On Sunday, more than 3 crore people gathered in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Ganga and Sangam for Mauni Amavasya—making it one of the biggest days of the 45-day Magh Mela.
This annual event is drawing huge crowds, with earlier ritual baths seeing about 1.03 crore participants for Makar Sankranti, about 85 lakh for Ekadashi and about 31 lakh for Paush Purnima.
What makes Magh Mela so massive?
Magh Mela is a major Hindu pilgrimage in Uttar Pradesh, stretching over 45 days with six special bathing days.
Mauni Amavasya stands out as the most important, bringing together millions from across India for spiritual cleansing in the river.
How do they handle such huge crowds?
With an area spread over 800 hectares, organizers have set up thousands of toilets, sanitation teams, and even bike taxis and golf carts to help people move around.
Security is tight too—over 10,000 police are on duty, AI cameras track crowds in real time, and volunteers guide pilgrims.
In a sweet gesture this year, helicopters even showered flower petals on visitors.