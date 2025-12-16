34 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh; ₹84L bounty on 26

What happens next for them?

The surrender happened under the Poona Margem rehabilitation program, with support from senior police and CRPF officials.

Each surrendered Naxalite will receive ₹50,000 and access to skill training and state-run rehab programs—part of a push to help them start fresh.

Over the last two years, more than 2,200 Naxalites have given up arms as authorities aim to end Naxalism by March 2026.