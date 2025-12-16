Sri Lanka, South Africa, Oman top Indian travelers' wish list
Thinking about a winter getaway?
You're not alone—Sri Lanka has shot to the top of Indian travelers' lists this year, with interest jumping five times over last winter.
South Africa and Oman are also seeing big spikes in popularity.
It's all about easy access, great beaches, affordable trips, and unique adventures.
Who's traveling and where from?
Visa applications have soared between November 2025 and February 2026, especially among millennials (54%) and Gen Z (25%).
Most travelers are from big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—but places like Lucknow and Ludhiana are catching up fast.
Besides the new favorites, countries like Georgia, Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, and Japan are also trending.
What's changing in how Indians travel?
Indian travelers are mixing things up this winter—opting for quick coastal escapes or nature trips thanks to smoother visa processes and better deals.
Even as new spots get popular, classic destinations like the UAE or UK still hold their charm.