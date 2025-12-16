Next Article
Modi sets $5bn trade goal with Jordan—big plans for both countries
India
During his visit to Amman, PM Modi called for India and Jordan to boost their trade from $2.88 billion to $5 billion over the next five years.
He highlighted opportunities for partnerships in areas like pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, digital technology, and medical devices.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about business—Modi invited Jordanian companies to tap into India's fast-growing economy (over 8% growth!).
Both countries also signed deals on clean energy and digital upgrades. Plus, they're teaming up on big-picture issues like water management and cultural exchange.
It's a sign of how global teamwork can open new opportunities for young people in both countries.