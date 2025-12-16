Next Article
Mathura: 13 lose their lives in massive Yamuna Expressway crash
India
Early Tuesday morning, a huge pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura claimed 13 lives and left 60 people injured.
Seven or eight busses and three cars crashed into each other because of thick fog, causing a fire that made it hard to identify many victims.
What happened next
Rescue teams worked for hours to pull trapped passengers from burning vehicles, with some survivors sharing heartbreaking stories—like Parvati, who managed to save her kids but is still missing.
Authorities are using DNA tests for identification.
The government has announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for the injured.
The tragedy has sparked fresh worries about safety on foggy highways.