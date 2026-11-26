How to update your Aadhaar address online
What's the story
Updating your Aadhaar address online is a hassle-free process, provided you have the right documents. The unique identification number is crucial for availing various services in India. However, to make sure your address is updated in the system, you need to provide accurate and valid documents. Here are the essential documents you need to update your Aadhaar address online, and how to do it efficiently.
#1
Proof of address documents
To update your Aadhaar address online, you need to upload a proof of address document. This can be a utility bill, bank statement, or rental agreement.
These documents should have your name and the new address clearly mentioned.
Make sure these documents are not older than three months to avoid any discrepancies during verification.
#2
Valid identification documents
Along with proof of address, valid identification documents are also required for verification purposes.
These can be voter ID cards, passports, or driving licenses that have the same name as in your Aadhaar card.
These IDs help authenticate your identity and link it with the new address details you want to update.
#3
Digital payment confirmation
While updating your Aadhaar address online, a nominal fee of ₹50 is charged as a service charge.
This fee is payable through digital payment modes such as credit or debit cards, or net banking.
The payment is mandatory to process the update request.
It is important to have these payment details handy to avoid any delays in updating your Aadhaar address online.
#4
Mobile number linked with Aadhaar
A mobile number linked with your Aadhaar is a must for receiving OTPs (one-time passwords) during the update process.
If you do not have a mobile number linked with your Aadhaar, you will not be able to complete the online update procedure.
Hence, make sure that a valid mobile number is linked before starting the process.