4-month pregnant woman killed by husband over finances
Kajal Chaudhary, a 27-year-old SWAT commando with Delhi Police, died on January 27 after being brutally attacked by her husband Ankur at their home during a fight about finances.
Ankur, who works as a clerk at the Ministry of Defence, allegedly hit her head against a door frame and struck her with a dumbbell.
The argument reportedly started over loans and household expenses.
Ankur was arrested; charges expected to be upgraded to murder
Chaudhary was four months pregnant when she was assaulted and passed away five days later in the hospital.
The couple's 1.5-year-old son is now with her parents.
During the attack, Ankur called Chaudhary's brother and chillingly said, "I am killing your sister," before ending the call amid screams.
Her family alleges ongoing dowry harassment and abuse from Ankur and his relatives.
Ankur was arrested; charges are expected to be upgraded to murder as the investigation continues.