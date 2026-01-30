4-month pregnant woman killed by husband over finances

Ankur was arrested; charges expected to be upgraded to murder

Chaudhary was four months pregnant when she was assaulted and passed away five days later in the hospital.

The couple's 1.5-year-old son is now with her parents.

During the attack, Ankur called Chaudhary's brother and chillingly said, "I am killing your sister," before ending the call amid screams.

Her family alleges ongoing dowry harassment and abuse from Ankur and his relatives.

