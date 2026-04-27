4 Mumbai family members die suddenly after eating watermelon 

Timeline

They ate watermelon after the guests left

By early morning, they started showing severe symptoms like vomiting and loose motions. They were first treated by a family doctor but later referred to JJ Hospital for further treatment. Despite medical intervention, Ayesha died around 10:15am and Abdullah passed away later that night. Nasreen Dokadia and Ayesha also succumbed during treatment. The relatives who consumed only the chicken pulao didn't show any symptoms of illness, mid-day reported. Hence, the dinner is not suspected to be the cause of deaths.