4 Mumbai family members die suddenly after eating watermelon
What's the story
A family of four in Mumbai's Pydhonie area died of suspected food poisoning, police said on Monday. The victims have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Naseem (35), and their two daughters Aisha (16) and Zainab (13). The tragedy struck on the night of April 25 when they hosted a dinner party for relatives at their home at around 10:30pm. Later, between 1:00am and 1:30am on April 26, the family ate watermelon.
Timeline
They ate watermelon after the guests left
By early morning, they started showing severe symptoms like vomiting and loose motions. They were first treated by a family doctor but later referred to JJ Hospital for further treatment. Despite medical intervention, Ayesha died around 10:15am and Abdullah passed away later that night. Nasreen Dokadia and Ayesha also succumbed during treatment. The relatives who consumed only the chicken pulao didn't show any symptoms of illness, mid-day reported. Hence, the dinner is not suspected to be the cause of deaths.
Investigation ongoing
Leftover food sent for testing
Rais Shaikh, Senior Inspector, J J Marg Police Station, said Abdullah had told the police before he died that the family had a watermelon before going to sleep. The leftover dinner and half a watermelon have been sent for forensic testing to check for toxins. An Accidental Death (AD) case has been registered at JJ Marg Police Station.