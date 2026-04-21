400-plus guests fall ill after wedding feast in Gujarat 

A wedding celebration in Abhlod village, Dahod district of Gujarat , turned into a health crisis as over 400 guests reportedly fell ill with suspected food poisoning. After the wedding feast, many attendees experienced symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, stomach pain and dizziness. Some of the affected were hospitalized while others received treatment on-site.

Investigation underway Investigation launched into food poisoning case Local health authorities swiftly responded to the incident, rushing medical teams to the venue and shifting several patients to nearby hospitals. District health officials have now launched a detailed investigation into the matter. Food samples from the wedding have been collected for laboratory analysis and hygiene standards during food preparation and serving are also under scrutiny.

Recent cases Food poisoning incident in Ahmedabad This is not an isolated incident in Gujarat. On April 5, a suspected food poisoning case was reported at a girls' hostel in Memnagar, Ahmedabad. Fifty-seven students from the Patel community-run hostel were hospitalized after suffering from severe diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. The number of hospitalized students rose to 38 within 24 hours, with many being admitted to Sterling Hospital.

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