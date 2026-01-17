4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Kutch, Gujarat

Kutch sits in one of India's most earthquake-prone zones and feels small quakes pretty often—such occurrences are common. For people living here, these regular tremors are a real worry and keep everyone on alert.

A look back: The 2001 disaster

This region saw one of India's worst earthquakes back in 2001—a massive 7.6-magnitude event that left an estimated 13,800 to 20,023 dead and thousands more injured across Gujarat and parts of Pakistan.

It's a reminder of why every tremor here is taken seriously.