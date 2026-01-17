4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Kutch, Gujarat
India
Early Saturday morning, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the Kutch district in Gujarat at 1:22am.
The tremors startled locals but, thankfully, there were no injuries or damage reported.
The quake's center was about 55km from Khavda and fairly close to the surface.
Why does this matter?
Kutch sits in one of India's most earthquake-prone zones and feels small quakes pretty often—such occurrences are common.
For people living here, these regular tremors are a real worry and keep everyone on alert.
A look back: The 2001 disaster
This region saw one of India's worst earthquakes back in 2001—a massive 7.6-magnitude event that left an estimated 13,800 to 20,023 dead and thousands more injured across Gujarat and parts of Pakistan.
It's a reminder of why every tremor here is taken seriously.