Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi in the T20I squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand. Iyer will replace Tilak Varma for the first three matches on January 21, 23, and 25. Meanwhile, Bishnoi has been called up as a replacement for Washington Sundar, who was earlier ruled out due to injury. Here's more.

Player status Injury updates on Varma and Sundar Varma is likely to miss only the first three games of the series. However, Sundar will miss all five matches after suffering a side strain. The all-rounder has been advised rest for a few days before further treatment at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. These injuries come just ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup starting next month.

Team composition India's updated T20I squad for NZ series The updated T20I squad for the series against New Zealand includes Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (for first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy. Ishan Kishan will also be a part of the squad as a wicketkeeper.

