Saurashtra's Vishvaraj Jadeja smashes 165* in VHT 2025-26 semis: Stats
What's the story
Saurashtra overcame Punjab by nine wickets to reach the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 final. The 2nd semi-final on Friday saw Saurashtra bowl Punjab out for 291 in 50 overs. In response, Vishvaraj Jadeja was the star of the show for Saurashtra with an unbeaten 165. Saurashtra won in 39.3 overs as Jadeja hit the winning runs in what was a gutsy effort. Here's more.
Knock
Two solid partnerships for Jadeja
In a chase of 292 runs, Jadeja stood tall, building two massive stands alongside skipper Harvik Desai and Prerak Mankad. He put on a majestic 172-run opening stand alongside Desai (64) and then added another century-plus stand with Mankad to help Saurashtra seal the deal in style. It was a compact knock from the in-form Jadeja, who thwarted the Punjab bowlers.
Stats
3rd century in VHT 2025-26 for Jadeja
The knock of 165* was the 5th fifty-plus score for Saurashtra's Jadeja in VHT 2025-26. He slammed 18 fours and three sixes from 127 balls (SR: 129-plus). In nine VHT matches this season, Jadeja has bagged 536 runs at 67. He registered his 3rd century (50s: 2). Overall in List A cricket, he has 1,249 runs from 36 matches (100s: 3, 50s: 9).