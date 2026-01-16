In a chase of 292 runs, Jadeja stood tall (Image Source: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Saurashtra's Vishvaraj Jadeja smashes 165* in VHT 2025-26 semis: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:52 pm Jan 16, 202609:52 pm

Saurashtra overcame Punjab by nine wickets to reach the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 final. The 2nd semi-final on Friday saw Saurashtra bowl Punjab out for 291 in 50 overs. In response, Vishvaraj Jadeja was the star of the show for Saurashtra with an unbeaten 165. Saurashtra won in 39.3 overs as Jadeja hit the winning runs in what was a gutsy effort. Here's more.