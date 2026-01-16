Saurashtra walk past Punjab to reach VHT 2025-26 final: Stats

Saurashtra tamed Punjab by nine wickets to reach the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 final. The 2nd semi-final on Friday saw Saurashtra bowl Punjab out for 291 in 50 overs. Chetan Sakariya claimed a four-fer whereas Anmolpreet Singh slammed a ton for Punjab. In response, Vishvaraj Jadeja was the star of the show for Saurashtra with an unbeaten 165. Saurashtra won in 39.3 overs.

Summary Summary of the contest Punjab openers Harnoor Singh and Prabhsimran Singh added 60 runs before the latter stitched 109 runs alongside Anmolpreet before perishing. From 169/2, Punjab soon became 200/4. Anmolpreet was part of another 75-run stand alongside Ramandeep Singh. However, Saurashtra had the final say and kept Punjab under 300. In response, Jadeja stood tall, building two massive stands alongside Harvik Desai and Prerak Mankad.

Prabhsimran 5th half-century for Prabhsimran in VHT 2025-26 Prabhsimran's 99-ball 87 was laced with nine fours and three sixes. Prabhsimran missed out on a hundred in the quarter-final match against Madhya Pradesh as well, having been dismissed for 88. Overall, the batter hammered five half-centuries in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He took his total tally this season to 443 runs from nine matches at a phenomenal average of 55.37.

Anmolpreet Anmolpreet Singh slams hundred vs Saurashtra Anmolpreet's 100 off 105 balls was laced with nine fours and a six. This was his second hundred in VHT 2025-26, as he overall breached the 50-run mark six times across eight innings in the season. His latest hundred took his tally to 527 runs at 75.28. These runs came at a strike rate of 94.44.

Do you know? Over 2,400 runs in List A cricket for Anmolpreet Overall, in List A cricket, the batter has amassed 2,408 runs from 66 matches at a sensational average of 43-plus. This was his eighth hundred in the format. He also owns 15 half-centuries.

Sakariya Sakariya surpasses 50 wickets in List A cricket Sakariya produced figures worth 4/60 from his 10 overs. With this effort, Sakariya has surpassed 50 wickets in List A cricket. He owns 52 scalps at 27-plus from 30 matches (4w: 1, 5w: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 VHT 2025-26 matches, Sakariya got to 15 scalps at 28.13. Notably, two of the left-arm pacer's 52 List-A scalps have come for India in ODIs.

Jadeja 5th fifty-plus score for Saurashtra's Jadeja in VHT 2025-26 The knock of 165* was the 5th fifty-plus score for Saurashtra's Jadeja in VHT 2025-26. He slammed 18 fours and three sixes from 127 balls (SR: 129-plus). In nine VHT matches this season, Jadeja has bagged 536 runs at 67. He registered his 3rd century (50s: 2). Overall in List A cricket, he has 1,249 runs from 36 matches (100s: 3, 50s: 9).