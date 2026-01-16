VHT 2025/26 semi-final: Prabhsimran Singh hammers 87 against Saurashtra

For the second time in a row, Punjab captain and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh missed out on a well-deserved century. The star opener was dismissed for 87 in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final against Saurashtra at Bengaluru's BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 on Friday. This was his fifth half-century in the ongoing season. Here are his stats.

Knock Another fine hand from the skipper Punjab were off to a fine start while batting first as Prabhsimran formed a 60-run opening stand with Harnoor Singh (37). The former further recorded 109 runs with Anmolpreet Singh to take Punjab past 150. Prabhsimran's resistance came to an end when he was dismissed by Chirag Jani in the 32nd over. His 99-ball 87 was laced with nine fours and three sixes.

Stats Sublime form in the season Prabhsimran missed out on a hundred in the quarter-final match against Madhya Pradesh as well, having been dismissed for 88. Overall, the batter now has five half-centuries in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He took his total tally this season to 443 runs from nine matches at a phenomenal average of 55.37. He has a strike rate of nearly 100.

