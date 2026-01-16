VHT semis: Saurashtra's Chetan Sakariya attains this milestone with four-fer

Spell

A 3-wicket burst in his final over

Sakariya conceded just four singles off his first two overs. He then conceded several boundaries inside the powerplay. Sakariya found success in the death overs. He dismissed centurion Anmolpreet Singh (47th over). His final over and the Punjab's 49th saw him take three wickets. Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa and Gurnoor Brar were his victims. He finished by conceding just two runs in that over.