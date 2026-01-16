VHT semis: Saurashtra's Chetan Sakariya attains this milestone with four-fer
What's the story
Saurashtra's left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the bowlers for his side against Punjab in the 2nd semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 campaign. Sakariya produced figures worth 4/60 from his 10 overs as Saurashtra bowled Punjab out for 291 in 50 overs. Punjab, who were reduced to 200/3 in the 36th over, lost their way and got to 291.
Spell
A 3-wicket burst in his final over
Sakariya conceded just four singles off his first two overs. He then conceded several boundaries inside the powerplay. Sakariya found success in the death overs. He dismissed centurion Anmolpreet Singh (47th over). His final over and the Punjab's 49th saw him take three wickets. Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa and Gurnoor Brar were his victims. He finished by conceding just two runs in that over.
Stats
Sakariya surpasses 50 wickets in List A cricket
With this effort, Sakariya has surpassed 50 wickets in List A cricket. He owns 52 scalps at 27-plus from 30 matches (4w: 1, 5w: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 VHT 2025-26 matches, Sakariya now owns 15 scalps at 28.13. Notably, two of the left-arm pacer's 52 List-A scalps have come for India in ODIs at 17.