Vijay Hazare Trophy, semi-final: Anmolpreet Singh slams hundred vs Saurashtra

Extending his golden run in the ongoing 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy , Anmolpreet Singh clocked a fine hundred in the semi-final against Saurashtra at Bengaluru's BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 on Friday. This was his second century of the ongoing season as his side went past the 160-run mark batting first. Here we look at his knock and stats.

Knock A stellar hand from the batter Anmolpreet joined his skipper, Prabhsimran Singh, in the middle with the scorecard reading 60/1. The duo added 109 runs for the second wicket before the captain departed for 87. The number-three batter continued the good work as his knock was a mix of aggressive stroke play and cautious batting. Anmolpreet's innings ended at exactly 100 runs, leaving Punjab at 275/5 in 46.5 overs.

Stats Six 50-plus scores in VHT 2025-26 Anmolpreet's 100 off 105 balls was laced with nine fours and a six. This was his second hundred in VHT 2025-26, as he has overall breached the 50-run mark six times across eight innings in the season. His latest hundred has taken his tally to 527 runs at 75.28. These runs have come at a strike rate of 94.44.

