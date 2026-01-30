41% of world could face extreme heat by 2050, says study

What's at stake?

Most of the big changes will hit before temperatures reach 2°C, so action this decade (the 2020s) is important, but many projected impacts are expected to start unfolding as early as the 2030s.

The need for air conditioning will skyrocket—especially in developing countries—and energy demand for cooling is expected to rise significantly.

But here's the tough part: access to AC remains limited in some countries, including India and Nigeria, raising concerns about health risks and inequality as the world heats up.