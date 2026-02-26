5 dead, 15 hospitalized after drinking contaminated milk in AP
A contaminated batch of milk from an unauthorized dairy in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district has led to at least five deaths and sent 15 people to the hospital.
The likely cause? Investigators suspect ethylene glycol—a toxic coolant—contaminated the milk supply on February 16, triggering a serious health crisis.
Two children among those hospitalized
Ethylene glycol poisoning can quickly damage kidneys, causing a condition called anuria (when you stop peeing altogether).
Of those hospitalized, seven are in critical shape; three are on ventilators, two are on dialysis, and three are receiving both ventilator and dialysis support.
Sadly, two children—including a five-month-old baby—are among those affected.
Police have detained the milk supplier
Police have detained the milk supplier and shut down the dairy.
Health teams collected blood samples from over 300 people across local families for lab testing.
The government is running round-the-clock medical camps and providing treatment as they work to contain the crisis and prevent future cases.