Maharashtra: 40 devotees trapped under debris in temple roof collapse
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred at the Yashwadi Maruti Temple in Parbhani district, Maharashtra, on Saturday. The roof of an under-construction sabha mandap (outer hall) collapsed, trapping around 40 devotees under the debris. Preliminary reports indicate that five people are feared dead in this accident. The incident took place during heavy footfall at the temple, triggering panic and chaos among those present.
Ongoing efforts
Rescue teams on spot
Rescue teams are currently working tirelessly to pull out the devotees trapped under the rubble. The Parbhani District Civil Hospital has been designated for treating the injured. Authorities have also arranged a large number of ambulances to transport those hurt in the incident. However, there is no official confirmation from the district administration on fatalities or injuries yet.
Location details
Police, district administration teams dispatched to scene
The Yashwadi Maruti Temple is situated in Yashwadi village, about 190km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The temple was crowded with devotees when the slab of its sabha mandap collapsed around 3:30pm. A police official confirmed that both police and district administration teams have been dispatched to the scene for rescue operations.