5,000-year-old martial art practitioner K Pajanivel among 2026's Padma awardees 

K Pajanivel, a 53-year-old practitioner of the ancient Tamil martial art Silambam, will be awarded the Padma Shri on May 25. The award will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hailing from Pooranankuppam in Puducherry, Pajanivel has dedicated his life to popularizing the 5,000-year-old martial art, participating in and winning several competitions.

Early dedication National, international awards Pajanivel started learning Silambam as a child before going on to win his first prize in the international-level Silambam competition in 2002 and the national-level competition in 2004. He won first place in the international Silambam competition in the 56-60 kg category in Tiruchirapalli in 2002, and in the national Silambam tournament in the 55-60 kg category in Nagercoil in 2004. Apart from Silambam, his expertise includes Kuthu Varisai, Kalari Payattu, sword fighting, fire performance, Puliyattam, and Kaaliyattam.

Cultural impact Trained over 5,000 students In 2022, Pajanivel established the Mamallan Silambam and Folk Art Development Club on his land in Puducherry. He has trained over 5,000 students at the club, mostly from poor economic backgrounds. He also conducts free summer camps for schoolchildren. Like him, his students have gone on to win tournaments and gain recognition around the world. In recognition of his contributions to India's folk martial arts, he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2023 by the President of India.

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Art form History of Silambam Silambam is a traditional Tamil martial art that uses a bamboo staff for strikes, blocks and spins. The art form requires agility, precision and coordination. Its techniques are not just physical demonstrations but also involve strategic thinking and cultural roots. Historically, Silambam has both influenced and been influenced by several other martial arts traditions in Asia. The use of bamboo staffs in Silambam is similar to tactics used in Filipino Arnis and Indonesian Pencak Silat.

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