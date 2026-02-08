51 Maoists, including 34 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh

Each will get immediate financial help

The surrendered rebels handed over weapons like AK-47s, SLRs, and explosives. Thanks to the Puna Margem policy, each will get immediate financial help (₹50,000), their bounty amount, and extra rewards for turning in certain weapons.

Over 2,400 Maoists have surrendered across Bastar in two years—a sign that rebel influence is fading fast as government support grows stronger.

The timing is big too: the surrenders coincided with a local festival in Jagdalpur (date not specified), with officials hoping these surrenders mean lasting peace isn't far off.