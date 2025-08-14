'555': 500 ex-pilots protest against Israel's Gaza occupation plans
Nearly 500 retired Israeli Air Force pilots and reservists gathered in Tel Aviv this week, pushing back against the government's plan to escalate the Gaza war by occupying Gaza City.
The group, known as "555," is calling for an end to the war and the return of hostages, warning that further military action could put both Israeli hostages and civilians at greater risk.
Public pressure mounts on leaders to rethink approach
This rare protest from senior veterans spotlights growing divisions over Israel's war strategy.
Former Air Force chief Dan Halutz said there's no real Hamas threat left in devastated Gaza, while veteran pilot Guy Poran called claims justifying full occupation a "demagogic falsehood."
With a nationwide peace strike set for August 17 and polls showing most Israelis want the war to end if it means hostages come home, public pressure is mounting on leaders to rethink their approach.