'555': 500 ex-pilots protest against Israel's Gaza occupation plans India Aug 14, 2025

Nearly 500 retired Israeli Air Force pilots and reservists gathered in Tel Aviv this week, pushing back against the government's plan to escalate the Gaza war by occupying Gaza City.

The group, known as "555," is calling for an end to the war and the return of hostages, warning that further military action could put both Israeli hostages and civilians at greater risk.