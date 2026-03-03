UP: 6 people killed, 7 injured in bus-van collision

A tragic road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh 's Hathras district left six people dead and seven others injured. The incident took place around 4:00am near Milestone 141, close to Garhi Hariya village under Sadabad police station limits, according to Hindustan Times. A private double-decker bus traveling from Noida to Gorakhpur collided with a moving van headed for Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

Investigation progress Bus driver, conductor detained The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Singh (50), Sunita (48), Vijay Baghel (27), and Pinki Baghel (26), residents of Gangoli village in Rajakhera, Dholpur district. The identities of the other two victims are yet to be confirmed. Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the bus driver, conductor, and another person have been detained for questioning. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Medical response Children among injured passengers The injured passengers, including four children, have been referred to SN Medical College in Agra for treatment. The van driver, Virendra, and other injured persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Initial investigations suggest that overspeeding and negligence may have caused the accident. Further legal proceedings are underway as police continue their investigation into this tragic incident.

